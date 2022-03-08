Traditional and religious rulers in the South East yesterday urged the presidency and state governors not to relent in consolidating peace building efforts over the security challenges in the region.

The council of Traditional rulers and representatives of the Igbo Archbishops and bishops stated this in a joint statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday.

Traditional rulers who signed the statement include, H.M. Igwe Charles Mkpuma

chairman, Ebonyi State Trad. Rulers Council & chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers; H.M. Eze Joseph N. Nwabeke Chairman, Abia State Trad. Rulers Council; H.M. Obi Nnaemeka Achebe, CFR Chairman, Anambra State Trad. Rulers Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are, H.M. Igwe Amb L. O. C. Agubuzu, OON Chairman, Enugu State Trad. Rulers Council; H.M. Eze Dr. E. C. Okeke chairman, Imo State Trad. Rulers Council.

The religious leaders who signed the state are Most Rev. Dr. Anthony J. V. Obinna, Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Owerri; Most Rev. Dr Emmanuel O. Chukwuma, OON, Anglican Archbishop of Enugu; Most Rev. Dr. Chibuzo R. Opoko, TFG, DOB, JP, Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia;

Others are, Most Rev. Dr. Valerian M. Okeke, Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha;

Most Rev. Dr Uma A. Onwunta, Past Principal Clerk Presbyterian Church Nigeria; and Bishop Obi Onubogu Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaders who lamented that security situation in the region, decried the failure of the presidency and state governors to follow up with peace-building efforts in order to finally address the security crisis in the south east.

They recalled how they had intervened in the past to douse security tension especially with the conduct of the Anambra Election and the IPOB sit-at-home order.

They noted that three months since they wrote the office of the president to consolidate on the peace effort, there has been no response.

“In a bid to sustain the momentum gained, on November 3, 2021, the Joint Body wrote a letter to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), requesting an audience.

“The purpose of the request was to dialogue and explore avenues for peace-building, douse the tension in the South East to ensure it does not result in grave socio-economic burden on our people.

“The joint Body fears that further delay or inaction on this request may have the unintended consequence of giving credence, albeit erroneously, to the belief by some groups in the region that restoring peace and stability is not the primary goal of the Federal Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the same vein, genuine efforts made through the Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum to dialogue with South East Governors have so far also met a brick wall. Taken together, the shuttered silence gives room for suspicion and presents ominous portends if left unattended to.

“The Joint Body is not unmindful of widely reported visit of a group led by the Elder Statesman, Pa Mbazulike Amechi. However, the absence of any discernible genuine effort at peace building as well as the silence of the Presidency on our request for constructive engagement would further seem to give credence to the suspicion in some quarters of a clear lack of strong commitment to peace building and resolution of security challenges in the South East.”

“It is puzzling that the President and the South East Governors appear to be ignoring the demonstrated value of dialogue and consensus-building in finding a lasting solution to the region’s security issues.

“As leaders who are continuously required by our burden of service to interface with the populace, the Joint Body is desirous of confirming the sincerity and commitment of the Federal Government, in particular, to finding a lasting solution to the security crisis.”