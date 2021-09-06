A traditional ruler in Borgu Kingdom of Niger State, the Dodo of Wawa, Dr Mahmud Ahme Aliyu, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

He was abducted from his palace in Wawa a suburb of New Bussa the headquarters of Borgu local government area about 9.30 pm on Saturday.

A source said the gunmen stormed the palace on five motorcycles with two people each before overwhelming the few security details on duty to gain entrance into the main palace.

It was learnt that the bandits met the Dodo of Wawa with some of his subjects and family members at a large living room in the palace but only picked the traditional ruler.

The source said he was attending to a few of his subjects and family members as usual before retiring to bed.

A family member who preferred anonymity told LEADERSHIP that “the Dodo of Wawa usual stays after the last prayer of the day to attend to family members and subjects solving one problem or the other. But last night it was different as the gunmen picked him.

“They picked him up in the presence of his wives without beating nor hurting him. Till now no call or any demand from them (gunmen). We hope the security men will act swiftly,” he added.

The police public relations officer Niger State command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident saying that the Police Tactical Squad and the Vigilante have been mobilize to trail the abductors.

It will be recalled that LEADERSHIP had reported exclusively that bandits had set up a camp in Kainji lake park and were terrorising areas around Borgu including Wawa as they abduct innocent people especially on market days.