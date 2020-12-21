By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan, Abuja

The Akimi of Dutse Alhaji, Alh. Abubakar Bako has called for the reawakening of indigenous cultures to foster peace and unity among Nigerian communities.

He made the call during the Gwandara Annual Cultural Festival held yesterday in Abuja, saying that most of the traditions and culture of our forefathers has been overshadowed by Western education and our younger generation are oblivion of their Cultural heritage.

Bako said, “the Gwandara Cultural activities of unity are numerous, part of them include agriculture, commerce, traditional education initiation and local boxing that culture is something that is important to our society, “we are so happy because today we are showcasing our culture.

“We have two events, one of the event is visiting Dutse Alhaji cave and the cave is so important for us because it serves as a place of protection, the cave itself was used during the slave trade, there’s what is referred to as “Awoworo” which always give a sign whenever the enemy is around, when the Awoworo give sign people will know that their attention is needed in the cave and everyone would run there for protection and the Awoworo is also for reinforcement against the enemy we are not worshiping it but is just a center for protection and reinforcement”.

He added that the festival celebration is not only to reawakening Gwandala Community but also to reawaken other ethnic nationality in FCT especially indigenous inhabitants that if we fail to do what we are doing now our younger ones would forget our history, and called on the Bagies, Gwandala, Kunguni and others to reawaken their culture to enhance unity and peace among our communities especially in this trying time of insecurity challenges.

Also speaking, the Deputy Chief of Staff, FCT state Secretariat APC, Yakubu Ashimu Agama, expressed his delight over the Cultural festival that it exposes their tradition, adding that before now our tradition is very hidden nobody knows that such things are existing and commended Hon. Adamu Candido for ensuring that all our traditions and cultures are kept alive and made known to our younger ones.

He encouraged other ethnic groups to keep their culture alive irrespective of their Western exposure, for culture defines a people, unite the people and bring peace among communities.