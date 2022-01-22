Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir el-Rufai has said the traditional institution plays a key role in ensuring good security in the society.

The governor who was represented by the director of agriculture, Ya’u Kasimu, at the unveiling ceremony of Kaduna State chapter of the Nationwide Association for the Promotion of Agriculture and Food Security/National Food Council (NAAFS/NFC) said traditional rulers can help provide an enabling environment for agricultural activities to thrive.

This is just as he disclosed that Kaduna State has companies and research institutions for production of quality seeds while beckoning on investors to come and invest in agriculture in the state.

Earlier, the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli who was represented by the district head of Doka, Alhaji Bala Mohammed Tijjani, commended the organiaation for identifying with the traditional institution in the promotion of agriculture and assured that they would not relent in giving their contributions towards food security in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the executive secretary/ founder of NAAFS/NFC, Ambassador Dr. Joseph Okim, said the aim of founding the organization through the help of Dr Shebah Debra Amelia, the Queen of Sheba and founder of African Kingdoms Federation (AKF) was to achieve food security for people to have access to quality, affordable and available food.

He said food could be available but when it not affordable, people would be hungry and when affordable and not available, the quest for food security is not achieved, adding that when food is available, affordable and accessible, people can say there is food security.

“Our duty is to complement government’s efforts towards achieving food security. Her imperial majesty has given us the opportunity to join forces with the government to achieve food security. We are bringing interventions, innovative technologies to enhance food production in Nigeria.

“Basically, we are into the training of the skills that have brought a lot of tremendous changes with about 19 courses which are tools for life, before bringing the intervention, we want farmers to change their mindsets and attitude alongside their mentality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You cannot achieve food security without the intervention of the traditional institution. So her imperial majesty has provided a spring board for this project to succeed. After the training, we expect to see improved agricultural security with a change and peaceful society,” he said.

Earlier, Queen Sheba who spoke via zoom said the lack of feedback mechanism and information techniques had greatly affected agricultural activities particularly modern agriculture.

She assured of providing a team of professionals that would work with relevant government agencies in Nigeria to achieve food security.