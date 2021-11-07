Please tell us about yourself, sir?

My name is Ismail Muhammad Mera. I was born in this palace of Argungu on the 31st of January, 1961. As usual with life in the palace, you are allowed to stay with your mother for two years and then you are taken out. That was the practice in those days. We don’t do it now. I was moved to live with my grandparents from my father’s side. I spent my days in the palace but spent my night with my grandparents.

I was introduced into Qur’anic learning here in the palace at the age of three under the tutelage of the palace chief cook who we used to call Malam.

At the age of six, I was enrolled into primary school at Tudun Wada here in Argungu in1968. As a result, I moved back to the palace. In those days, we used to spend seven years in primary school before writing common entrance, followed by verbal interview which, after passing, you either go to secondary, commercial, teacher’s college or Arabic School.

After passing the common entrance examination, I was sent to Government Secondary School, Sokoto, from 1974 to 1979. While in secondary school, I was the Head Boy during my final year. I was also the Health Prefect.

After leaving the school, I went to Kaduna Polytechnic where I obtained a National Diploma (ND) in Civil Engineering in 1982. From 1983 to 84, I transferred to the now Umaru Waziri Federal Polytechnic, Kebbi State, where I obtained my Higher National Diploma (HND). I graduated in 1985. Between 1985 and 1986, I did my compulsory National Youth Service (NYSC) in Kaduna State. Remember, I was employed by the then Sokoto State Agricultural Products, which was a World Bank-financed programme before I went back for my HND. At inception, I was employed as a contract worker.

We are one of the first Sokoto indigenes at that time to be employed under contract by the World Bank. I was there until 1988 when I gained admission for my Master’s degree in Water and Waste Engineering from Longborough University of Technology, UK.

On my return, I left my job with the ADP and took up a teaching appointment with my alma mater as a principal lecturer until when there was a vacancy for the post of the director of works which I applied for and attended the interview. I was given the job but I decided to continue to teach because the area I was teaching was very important and there were few people. After some time, I got tired of the academic life and decided to go back to work as a civil servant.

I attended an interview in Sokoto with the State Water Board where I was employed. The day I decided to move back to Sokoto with my little family, we heard an announcement that Kebbi State had been created. So, I stopped on the road and asked myself, where am I now? I left my job in Kebbi and going to Sokoto and now they said Kebbi State was created. Actually, by practice, everybody from Kebbi had to move back to Kebbi State. It was a little dilemma for me. But when I called my general manager and told him that I was on my way to take up appointment in Sokoto and I just learnt that Kebbi State had been created, he said, “Don’t worry, just go back to Kebbi and set up the Water Board.”

I returned to Kebbi, but then I had lost my former accommodation because it had been taken over by another official. So, I had to shuttle and establish the Kebbi State Water Board.

It was a huge success, as I worked as the principal engineer on project and design to assist the chief water engineer.

Two years later, early 1992 when General Sani Abacha took over, fortunately for me, Water Resources was a huge Ministry at that time, and I was made the commissioner for water resources in the State. I worked for 36 months as a commissioner before my father passed on.

We were 19 of us that contested for the Emir and, fortunately for me, a majority of the kingmakers voted for me and the government affirmed their decision and I was made the Emir of Argungu on the 4th of November, 1996. So that has been the story of my life.

What does 25th anniversary on the throne mean to you?

Sincerely, I feel it is a time to say thank you to Almighty God and everybody around me. I have lost a lot of good friends within these years, lost a lot of deputies, and I think it’s time for me to look back and thank people publicly. And I appreciate everybody: my immediate family, community members, friends and everyone. You never know how much time you have. So, I think it’s time to thank everybody for the love, support and prayers. Even the child I gave birth to is now getting married.

Initially, I had only wanted a small gathering where we will have lectures and remind ourselves of God’s love, which was why I selected a topic, “Leadership, Responsibility and Justice”. My plan was for us to visit the prison, hospitals and assist the less privileged as much as we can but it blossomed into a full event which you are about to witness.

We have 67 Emirs from Nigeria and outside and several ministers that will be coming. His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto is also coming himself as well as delegation from Niger Republic consisting of 18 traditional leaders. So many Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I think it is a moment to reflect and say thank you to all that have stood by me all these years.

How would you compare life as a public servant and now a traditional leader?

Naturally, I feel highly privileged. I wake up thanking Almighty Allah every day of my life because I get to help somebody every day of my life. Every day I step out I get somebody coming to say thank you. So the opportunity to touch lives is so great in this position. You cannot just compare it with what you do in your office as a commissioner or any other position because your position is that of a father. Everybody comes to you for advice – be them commissioners, governors or other political office holders. With this traditional stool, you get to do a lot for your religion and those who work within the circle of your religious affairs. So, it is very satisfying and very demanding. The lives you touch on daily basis is incomparable. Though, we work side by side with the government.

Nigeria was recently satisfied as polio-free, and globally, it was recognised that traditional rulers of northern Nigeria were key to that effect. And fortunately, I was the one appointed to lead the group by His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, and I got to go all over the country and world in the process. I got to speak at several fora. I believe I am the first Nigerian traditional ruler to speak at the United Nations and that gave me the opportunity to attend several conferences on health. I made so many friends across the globe. So, it’s not just a traditional thing; we are exposed globally. We present papers at different summits and so on in Nigeria and outside.

We do a lot of work in education also. And fortunately, I also coordinate the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development and we put together several summits locally and internationally. Two years ago, we hosted the entire African continent where we spoke about girl child education and we have work going on. We have organised conferences and workshops to address the challenges of the out-of-school children phenomenon in northern Nigeria and we have big work to do as well trying to address them. We are working with UNICEF, Qatar Foundation, United Nations and others.

We recently hosted a national conference to address the issue of Gender Based Violence (GBV). We are trying to come up with a document that will help the clergy – be them Christians or Muslims – and even our judges in the Sharia Courts on how to deal with such issues.

So, when they say traditional leaders, we are now in every aspect of human endeavour, unlike before. I do not know of any organisation that is as rich as traditional leaders. We have every profession. The Sultan is a retired brigadier-general. We have pilots, engineers, doctors and even politicians. A majority of the traditional leaders today are people who have worked across diverse sections and are now back to sit on the thrones of their forefathers.

The traditional council we have now is filled with bright minds, exposure and we do a lot of all things.

Traditional leaders are believed to have solutions to the nation’s insecurity; do you also share that thought?

Absolutely, because that is the fact. That was how it used to be even before the British came. Every traditional ruler was responsible for the security of his territory. And they fight, kill and are killed to ensure that their people are secure. And when the Brutish came, it was the traditional rulers who were in charge of internal security, revenue mobilisation and so on for the British, and it was peaceful. And even after they left, for quite a number of years the system continued in northern Nigeria where every Emir was responsible for the security and welfare of the people within his domain.

Things started getting bad after the Local Government Reforms of the 70s when traditional rulers were stripped of most of these powers. And they fell back and watched and that led us to where we are. And I have always said this, if today the president will say ‘OK, traditional rulers, take over, let everyone secure their areas of administration,” all this nonsense in the name of insecurity will end in two or three months, because there is no “No man’s land” in the traditional administration.

Every piece of land is a responsibility of someone. And he knows how to manage it. Every single cow used to be counted here and people paid tax per head of cow they owned. So every cow you see in the bush, the owner is known by the traditional ruler in that area. Every nomad, when it was time for them to settle, the traditional rulers knew. He knew who moved from where to where. He knew how many they were, how many children, because they had register of them back in those days.

Suddenly, all that was discarded. The British, when they came to the north, saw this system of administration on ground and they knew that they did not have the manpower. They knew it was a perfect system, hence they governed by indirect rule. But we as Nigerians decided to abuse what we inherited hundreds of years before Nigeria attained independence. We suddenly felt it was not good enough and threw it away; now see where we are today.

So, I truly believe that if traditional rulers were given the right constitutional powers in terms of securing their areas of administration, things would be better than today.

But I don’t subscribe to limiting what the traditional rulers have today. Our roles as fathers to the communities are paramount. That is what we inherited for generations and I want that kept.

I don’t want somebody coming to say, traditional leaders have the right to do this and that. What I want to see is the constitution recognising that this institution exists and it has certain rights.

It also has to be insulated from partisan politics where they can rightly say what matters for the population of the country, and say what needs to be done for us to have a progressive country for all. I want the Constitution to provide those rights, but limiting the powers to say “Ok, you can do only this and that” cannot help us because our rights as traditional leaders are identified by God. He appoints Emirs, appoints who comes from a family and, naturally, if you do not come from such families, you cannot occupy the stools. So naturally, it is ordained by God. The rights and privileges we have are given by God. Imagine, we do not control the army, we do not control the treasury but still people come here with lots of problems every day and you say this is what it should be and everybody lives with that agreement – that the decision reached before my traditional leader is final even when the traditional leader cannot punish him when he says no. So, it’s only God that can provide that kind of power. So that privilege we have from God, I want to see it maintained. And one thing I always realise is that we are Africans and we shouldn’t just acquire or assimilate a foreign system and assume it is the best for us.

In African traditional system, there is always the place for parents. And I think our traditional leaders should continue to maintain that position. So, I think the traditional leaders in Nigeria should be left where they are – as parents of their respective communities – but certain rights embedded in the Constitution such as the ability to be able enforce issues of security within their domain.

Is a natural assumption that people of Argungu are fishermen? Do you have fishing experience too?

Yes, while growing up, we go from here to the riverside, go into the river, swim and fish as well. Though, our parents did not want to do that but we sneaked out to have the adventure. Sometimes, we got infected and got treated by our parents and we went back again. Yes, the pull of the river is very strong for us; we cannot just run away from it while growing up here in Argungu. I love fish so naturally; I have to fish, too, using hooks and nets. As we speak, I also do a lot of fish farming. (I’m) probably one of the biggest fish farmers in Kebbi as we speak.

I have a good fish farm with a capacity for over 30 metric tonnes. I breed quite a number of fish because I experiment a lot.

Can you share with us some of the varieties?

Sure. I breed the likes of Tilapia; I have about seven varieties of Tilapia. I have three varieties of catfish. I have the tiger fish which coincidentally came in by mistake, but I have a good number of them now. I have several species of fish. I have a natural pond and another one dedicated to ornamental fish.

ADVERTISEMENT

How do you get patronage for these fish?

My farm manager handles that. He has contacts with restaurants and fish mongers and when it’s time for them to come, he deals with them. Though, I am not exporting for now but I have good ornamental fish good for export. I have them in different colours, some completely white, some brown, black and pink, etc. But we also eat them, because just as beautiful as they are outside, that is how they taste, too.

What would you have done differently if given the chance to become younger again?

Honestly, nothing. I thank God for my life. I was guided to take over this position. I was close to my father at an early age. And from my primary school, I had responsibility and in my secondary school, from the third year when I was elected member of the food committee that received food every Saturday. We will record it and submit report to the food master to ensure that the food is served on time. And by the time I got to Form Five, I was the head boy. I was a caretaker chairman in the polytechnic student government for a whole year. I was electoral chairman for the National Students Association. So, I was highly privileged and I had good memories of my life.

I usually went to the farm with my father while growing up. The palace was filled with people. I had good friends and some are still my friend till date. I don’t think I lack anything. And I thank God for that.