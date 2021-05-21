A retired officer of the defunct Nigeria Security Organisation (NSO), Mr Husain Obaro, has said canvassed security vote for traditional rulers to strengthen the fight against the menace at the grassroots.

Obaro, who is the chief executive officer (CSO) of Omataina Security, a private security organisation based in Lokoja, Kogi State, said even though the current administration came into power with a promise to stamp out insecurity by doing things differently, the situation is getting worse as life and property have become unsafe in most parts of the country. He told journalists in Lokoja that “from the activities of Boko Haram which have spread from the North East zone to other parts of the North West, bandits who are having a near free reign and the increasing cases of kidnapping across the country, all lovers of Nigeria should be concerned.

“The fact that something is fundamentally wrong with the way our security architecture is currently structured will continue to dominate security debates and analyses and funding has been identified by security experts as the major impediment to the successful fight against terrorism and general insecurity in Nigeria.

“Even as many have continued to question the fact that all the major security agencies are being controlled by the president instead of the local councils or traditional rulers in whose domain insecurity and activities of criminals actually take place, the security votes being given to state governors is also at the centre stage of the discussion on the need for the government to channel scarce financial resources to the right place to ensure maximum funding to effectively combat insecurity,” Obaro said.

He said the security votes that state governors receive which runs into hundreds of billions of naira is “merely a conduit pipe through which the resources of our nation that should have been appropriated for the general good is siphoned by governors who see the fund as gift from the federal government rather than money that should be judiciously utilised for the enhancing the security of life and property in their states.”

He enjoined other state governors to emulate the Kogi and Borno States’ governors on their effective utilisation of the security in fighting insurgency.