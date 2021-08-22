Traditional Leaders in Kaduna State have attributed the huge success recorded in the polio immunization exercise to the active role played by journalists.

The Sarkin Malikanchi in Ikara local government Area of Kaduna State, Mallam Suleiman Magaji, made the remark while speaking to the Journalists Initiative Against Polio (JAP).

Malikanchi said the entertainment, innovations and the enlightenment exercise introduced by the group of journalists throughout the period of the polio immunization assisted immensely to convince many parents and children on the authenticity of the vaccines and the need to accept them.

He also appealed to the people to support government policies and programmes especially those aimed at eliminating poverty and diseases.

The coordinator of JAP, Mallam Lawal Dogara, said during the just concluded polio vaccination, JAP was able to perform enlightenment campaigns in Tukur-Tukur district of Zaria, Malikanchi district of Ikara and Rigasa District of Igabi local government area among others.