Truck owners operating at Lagos seaports have raised the alarm that the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA’s) Electronic Call-up system has collapsed.

In a statement by president, Council of Maritime Transport Union Associations (COMTUA), Olayinka Aroyewun, only the revenue and extortion counterpart of the system are working well, while the traffic control system has collapsed.

He also called on the Lagos State government to recall the enforcement team back to the secretariat because they have failed to discharge their duties as expected.

Aroyewun stated that the union also rejected payment on non-port access road to ETO even as he said the union kicked against payment of demurrage inside garages especially when at Lilly Pond.

He said: “the attention of COMTUA, comprising of 10 federating unions and associations, has been drawn to the obnoxious and vexatious activities of the Lagos State Enforcement Team which is a clear breach of their mandate to decongest the Apapa Port area using the ETO Scheme.

“In fact, and without any doubt, there are multitude of evidences sufficient to cause the eviction of the head and members of the enforcement team which has already been provided to the government.

“The problems have grown from gridlock to loss of job. Owners are now poorer and enforcement headship enriching themselves for obvious political gains. Our union, including the entire federating unions and associations, hereby, reject the enforcement team because they have compromised.”

“The movement of trucks from Apapa route to Tincan is illegal and must stop now, we reject payment on non-port access road to ETO. KLT AND BRAWAL cannot be charged and no payment of demurrage inside garages especially when at Lillypond,” he said.

