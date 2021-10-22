The FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) is set to arraign one AbdulWahab Ahmed Alhaji Tanko, who was arrested by the FCT minister, Musa Muhammed Bello, for violating road traffic rules.

Tanko, who was in his vehicle with registration number RBC 562PX, was apprehended by the FCT Minister’s convoy at Life Camp area of Abuja when the Minister stopped to observe traffic compliance.

It was gathered that the offender drove against traffic light that showed red. He was blocked and arrested by the FCT Minister’s convoy while the minister was standing.

The director of FCT DRTS, Wadata Aliyu Dogo Bodinga, told LEADERSHIP that the offender will undergo emotional evaluation from a government-owned hospital within the FCT, two weeks compulsory lectures, inspection of the vehicle and will also appear before a mobile court for prosecution.

The director warned motorists against violating traffic regulations, insisting that anyone that disobeyed traffic rules would face the penalties of arraignment, prosecution and heavy fines.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured FCT residents that the Minister will inculcate the culture of adherence to traffic rules by motorists within the FCT in line with international best practices.

LEADERSHIP reports that the FCT Minister has taken traffic rules observation seriously in order to save lives, reduce carnages on the roads and also protect pedestrians.