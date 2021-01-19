BY ISMAILA OGUNTADE |

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has obtained a court order authorising it to conduct a public auction of 88 vehicles forfeited to the government by the Lagos State Mobile Court for driving against traffic in the state.

Chairman of the Agency, Shola Jejeloye, a Chief Superintendent of Police disclosed that the 88 vehicles to be auctioned by the government were impounded by the enforcement team of the Agency for driving against traffic (one-way) at different parts of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Chairman, “they were all arraigned and forfeited by court in line with Part (3) item (27) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018.”

Jejeloye confirmed that the public auction would hold in line with ‘COVID-19’ protocols tomorrow at the Agency’s Car Park located in Alausa, Ikeja area of the state.

He urged motorists both private and commercial bus drivers to desist from driving against traffic as the penalty is outright forfeiture of such vehicles to the government without any option of fine.