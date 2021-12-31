Tragedy struck on the eve of the New Year as two teenagers simply identified as Damilare, aged 12 and Kamaldeen, aged 14 drowned in Asa River along Mubo street axis, Maraba, Ilorin, Kwara State on Friday.

The victims were said to be of the same parents.

The dead bodies of the victims were recovered from the river by men of the Kwara State Fire Service.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the incident, in a statement Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adekunle said: “The Kwara State Fire Service has again evacuated two boys namely Damilare, 12 years old and Kamaldeen 14 years old from Asa River ‘Laola Salasi – Mubo area Ilorin on 31st of December, 2021.

“This horrible incident happened this evening at about 16:36hrs (04:36pm), when one Alh. Eleja suddenly summoned the brigade to the scene of occurrence.

“However, it was so unfortunate that the two victims (Kamaldeen and Damilare) were recovered dead from the river by the firemen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The victims are from Laru compound, sabo-line area Ilorin. They went with their colleagues to swim in Asa River before they were eventually drowned in the river. We have handed over their corpses to their biological father Alh. Jamiu.”