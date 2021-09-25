The people of Umuezeruagu village, Umueze II community, in the Ehime Mbano council area of Imo State, have been thrown into confusion following the alleged murder of a 20-old-boy.

The victim, Chukwuebuka Osondu, was reportedly beaten to death by his father, Lambert (54); his sister, Rachael, and his elder brother, Ndubuisi, who is currently at large.

Having snuffed life out of the deceased, the suspects were said to have hurriedly buried his body in a shallow grave beside the family house at night.

As a ploy to conceal the heinous crime, the suspects according to reports told the friends of the deceased and the villagers that he traveled to Ghana in search of greener pastures.

It was gathered that prior to the incident they accused the late Chukwuebuka of being stubborn and indulging in vices capable of bringing shame and dishonour to the family.

Our correspondent further gathered that the bubble eventually burst when one of the relatives who smelt a rat over the sudden disappearance of the deceased alerted some youths in the area, who organised a search party to ascertain his whereabouts.

An indigene of the village who pleaded not to be mentioned confided in our correspondent that the late Chukwuebuka was the last born out of the four children of his parents, adding that his mother died some years ago.

Already members of the embattled Osondu family are now cooling their heels at the state police command headquarters Owerri and undergoing interrogation while Philip, the immediate elder brother of the deceased is currently on the run, the source added.

The PPRO (CSP) Michael Abattah who confirmed the incident said that the matter was reported to the police by the chairman of the village union Robert Anyanwu.

“We have received information that one Lambert Osondu, Ndubuisi Osondu and Rachael Osondu all of Umuezeruagu village in Umueze II Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State beat their son to death and buried him in a shallow grave. The victim was Chukwuebuka Osondu, aged 20 years,” he stated.