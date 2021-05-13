BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

A 200-level student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in Ondo state, Feranmi Fasunle Omowumi, has reportedly committed suicide.

Omowumi, a student of the Political Science Department, was reported to have taken sniper insecticide on Wednesday in her room.

As of the time of this report, the reason for her action has not been established.

While some people said she died over a failed relationship, some said she didn’t have any relationship at all let alone having any breakup.

According to a source, “She took sniper with garri. When people got to know, she was first taken to the health center, then to the State Specialist Hospital, Ikare, and then FMC (Owo) where she died. Till now, no one knows the reason behind her misfortune.”

LEADERSHIP, however, gathered that Omowunmi gave up the ghost before she could be taken to Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) Teaching Hospital where she was later referred.

The source further stated that her parents were immediately contacted and they got to the hospital on Wednesday night before she passed on Thursday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the incident, the management of the University through the university’s spokesperson, Mr. Victor Akinpelumi, described her death as unfortunate.

“It is true that she committed suicide. We have not been officially briefed but the only details we have is that she took sniper and she was later rushed to the state health center and from there she was referred to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo,” Akinpelumi said.

The university spokesperson added: “The bad incident happened on Wednesday and we have not carried out our findings to ascertain if she committed suicide over relationship issues.

“But from what we gathered from the medical officers in Owo, she had no boyfriend. The doctor who spoke with me said those who brought her said they were close to her and that she was not involved in any relationship. So why she did that to herself is what we are yet to know.

“We will further react if we later know why she took that decision to take her own life.”