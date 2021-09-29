A caddy, Emmanuel Bassey was yesterday struck dead by a thunderstorm following rainfall in the nation’s capital.

A caddy is a person who carries golf clubs around for golfers.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the incident occurred about 5:00 p.m. when a prolonged rain accompanied by thunder occurred at Tukur Yusufu Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club in Abuja.

Bassey was struck dead at the Caddy’s Wing in the course a few metres from the Club House.

The caddies who were about 15 had just left the Golf Course following the rain.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Bassey and other caddies were at the Caddy Wing pending when the rain would subside so that they could tee-off after the rain when the unfortunate incident happened.

An eyewitness who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “We were all at the Club House when we were told that Bassey died following the thunderstorm. He was immediately taken to the hospital.”

When contacted by LEADERSHIP the acting Captain, Tukur Yusufu Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club, Brig Gen, Gakji Shipi (rtd) did not comment on the matter.

Text sent to his mobile reads: Good evening sir. “We heard a Caddy, unfortunately, lost his life at the Golf Course this evening due to a thunderstorm. While we commiserate with you and the Golf Club, please what is your reaction to this sad occurrence sir?”