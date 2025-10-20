Tragedy struck in the early hours of Monday at the Hong Kong International Airport when an Emirates cargo plane, flight EK9788, skidded off the runway and plunged into the sea, leaving two ground staff members dead.

The Boeing 747, which had arrived from Dubai, reportedly veered off course around 3:50 a.m. local time (7:50 p.m. GMT) while attempting to taxi on the wet runway. In a devastating twist, the aircraft collided with an airport patrol vehicle stationed nearby before plunging into the waters beyond the tarmac.

According to airport authorities, the two occupants of the patrol vehicle — both members of the ground operations team — died instantly from the impact. Emergency responders swiftly launched a rescue operation, successfully retrieving the four crew members aboard the aircraft, all of whom survived the crash with minor injuries.

Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department has since initiated a full-scale investigation to determine the cause of the tragic incident. Preliminary reports suggested that adverse weather conditions and possible mechanical failure may have contributed to the accident.

Airport Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Raymond Chiu, described the event as “one of the most harrowing aviation incidents in Hong Kong’s recent history,” expressing deep condolences to the families of the deceased.

The Hong Kong International Airport temporarily suspended operations on Runway 07R/25L to allow for recovery and inspection efforts, causing flight delays and diversions. Emirates Airlines, in a statement released later in the day, confirmed the incident and stated its full cooperation with authorities in the ongoing investigation.