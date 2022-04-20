Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has given the sum of N2million each to families of nine deceased passengers of an Abuja-Kaduna Train, which was attacked by terrorists on Monday, March, 28, 2022.

The executive secretary (ES) of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KAD-SEMA), Mohammed Muazu Mukkadas, made the disclosure while making the presentations of the cash.

In the same vein, 22 other passengers, who suffered varying degrees of injuries during the attack, were also given the sum of N250,000 each after their hospital bills were settled by the state government.

The ES said the payment was made through the agency as part of government’s efforts to support the families of those who lost their loved ones and assist those who have been temporarily incapacitated due to injuries sustained during the attack on the train.

While addressing a press conference in his office, he said the agency swung into action as soon it recieved the distress call of the attack with support of security agencies.

“When we got the call, we secured ambulances and buses for evacuation, we evacuated the those killed and few severely wounded victims and one who escaped and deposited them at 44 Army Reference Hospital and Saint Gerard Hospital.

“We (SEMA) immediately set up a crisis centre which availed families of the victims to call for enquires and also provide relevant information about their kids and relatives.

“I am happy to inform also that in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, medical bills of the victims were settled, drugs and consumables were supplied to both 45 Army Reference Hospital and St. Gerard Hospital, 369 victims were called and offered opportunities for psychological support, 264 persons accepted the offers and were supported.

“And yesterday, Tuesday 19th April, 2022, Governor Nasir el-Rufai compassionately approved the disbursement of funds (N2m each) to next of kin of the 9 deceased persons, and 250,000 each to the 22 severely wounded victims which is a succour meant to ameliorate their sufferings,” he stated.