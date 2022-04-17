Chairman of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, on Sunday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to change strategy in the fight against terrorism if he hopes to restore peace to the country.

Kachikwu, who recently declared to run for the office of President in 2023 on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC), made this assertion while answering questions from reporters in Abuja in reaction to reports that the Federal Government has began talks with terrorists that bombed the Abuja-Kaduna train.

The attackers killed many and abducted others who are still in captivity.

While wishing Nigerians a happy Easter celebration, he insisted that insecurity will continue to take unimaginable dimensions because the APC administration has failed to tackle it headlong as required of any responsible government through unclear messages to members of the Armed Forces in the frontlines battling the scourge.

He said if voted into office as President, he will take the war to the terrorists’ camps and ensure that soldiers and civilians killed by the terrorists are avenged.

He lamented that even though Abuja is the seat of Government in Nigeria, there is no radar installed to monitor the movement of people in order to track criminals and their activities.

On how he intends to restore security to the country if elected President, Kachikwu said: “Security is about the language you speak to your commanders in the field. Our commanders in the field are not clear about the messages they are getting.

“They look at the President’s body language and that of the people in government. People who say to you that it is okay to have people who are not Nigerians coming into Nigeria unchecked.

“We have a presidential aspirant from Bauchi state who says to us that Fulani people all over Africa are the same, so, we are all the same. No we are not all the same. Nigerians are Nigerians.

“People who are not Nigerians should not have the freedom or the latitude to move around Nigeria destroying our way of life. We need a President who is going to speak to these issues and who is clear in his language and his instructions to commanders in the field by saying take out these people.

“We can’t have people coming into Nigeria and destroying us. They don’t care if they are killing Muslims or Christians. They don’t care if you are Fulani or Hausa.

“They are not us. They are not part of us. They don’t understand our way of life and that is why they hate us so much. You need to be clear in your instructions to these commanders. You don’t want commanders in the field who are afraid that if I take on these people, then I will get booted out of office.

“We are seeing soaring food prices in the world. Nigeria is even worse. Our people are not farming because we have foreign invaders who have taken over our farms.

“Our security people are calling these spaces ungoverned territory because they are not clear on their instructions. Today you will hear they have closed a flank, say in Yobe State, when they close one flank another flank is opened.

“So you have twin problems. You have people who are in the business of defence contract who benefit from this and you have these evil people who don’t care.

“They are in here and they want to destroy our way of life. We have to be clear on our instructions to our commanders. We need to take this war to these people.

“We are Nigerians who have won wars and maintained peace in other places. We can do the same here. I will ask every man, woman and child who is willing and able to go out and destroy these people.

“I will avenge all my soldiers in the field. I will avenge every Nigerian life. We cannot tolerate this rubbish. This is happening because the body language of the Commander-In-Chief is not clear. That is why this is happening.

“What does it take? An ISIS commander was killed through modern technology. Our people a flying milky-mouse drones around that media organizations are using.

“How did the Kaduna train bombing happen? And you heard a minister speaking about some digital security equipment he was going to acquire with N3billion.

“He didn’t even understand what he was speaking to. How can we continue like this? How do you have a situation where you don’t even have radar technology in Abuja, the seat of government, that can see night and day to tell the movement of people? We can’t continue like this. We know what needs to be done and we can do it.”