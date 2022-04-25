Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended the kind gestures of Mr Tein T.S Jack-Rich, a presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), for donating N15 million to the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

In a letter dated April 12, the governor acknowledged the monetary donation and the donation of three copies of a publication, titled ‘’Jack Rich Promotes Socio-Economic Performance and Nation Development Projects.’’

According to Governor El-Rufai, the donations are reflective of Jack-Rich’s ‘’leadership qualities, empathy and concern for the peace, security and wellbeing of our people.’’

The governor expressed appreciation to the presidential aspirant for finding ‘’time out of your tight schedules, to visit and commiserate with us over the terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train service.’’

He assured that Kaduna State Government has ‘’taken additional security measures and will continue to support the federal security agencies to ensure improved security across the state.’’

It will be recalled that Jack-Rich paid a condolence visit to Kaduna, to commiserate with the people and government of Kaduna state over the recent Abuja-Kaduna train attack and was received by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, on April 1.