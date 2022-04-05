All Progressive Congress (APC) national leader and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, visited Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to commiserate with the state government and people of the state over the recent train attack by terrorists.

Tinubu was accompanied by a former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Senator Abu Ibrahim and other APC chieftains.

The former Lagos State governor donated N50million to the victims of the train attack.

Tinubu was received by Governor El-Rufai and Senators Uba Sani and Suleiman Abdu-Kwari at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna.

Tinubu described the train attack as a national disaster.