ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

A train loaded with pipes, heading to Zaria from Lagos derailed, Saturday evening at Unguwa Kanawa, Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State.

Confirming the incident, Kaduna State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) ASP Mohammed Jalige, said, the train developed some faults and derailed.

He however said no life was lost neither was therw property damaged in the accident adding that Security operatives have been deployed to secure the place and protect the pipes against possible vandalism.

Also confirming the development, Kaduna State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Hafiz Mohammed, described the accident as minor.

He aaid that the railway Headquarters has been duly contacted to send their technical team to the scene to fix the problem.