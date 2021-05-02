ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

A train loaded with pipes, heading to Zaria from Lagos derailed on Saturday evening at Unguwan Kanawa in Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State.

Confirming the incident, Kaduna State Police Command Public Relation Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the train developed some faults and derailed.

He, however, said no life was lost neither was the load damaged in the accident, adding that security operatives have been deployed to secure the area and protect the pipes against possible vandalism.

Also confirming the incident, the State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Hafiz Mohammed, described the accident as a minor one.

Mohammed added that the headquarters of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has been duly contacted to send their technical team to the scene to fix the faut.