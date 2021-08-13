A passenger train plying the Itakpe-Warri route, yesterday evening crushed a mother and her child to death.

The incident threw Orhuwhoru town in the Aragba area of the community in Udu local government area of Delta State, into mourning.

According to reports, the woman, a moi-moi seller and her daughter, a teenager, were walking on the rail tracks when the unfortunate incident happened.

Though details of the incident were sketchy as at the time of filing this report, sources said on hearing the sound of the train, the daughter tried to get her mother out of the tracks but was knocked down alongside the mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the mother was run over by the train, the daughter appeared to have been knocked off the rail tracks where her body lay.

The accident scene seems to be an elevated area of the railway, which may explain why the victims could not escape the train.

It was gathered that the train was bound for the Ujevwu Train Station in Udu and scheduled to return to Itakpe in Kogi State this evening.

A source at the train station disclosed the train was yet to return as youths of the area had allegedly mobilised to the spot of the accident.

Acting Delta Police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, did not confirm the incident at press time.