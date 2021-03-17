

By Akogu Yusuf

Governance in Nigeria have been transactional rather than transformational over the years says the National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, in this Interview with Akogu Yusuf, stressing that what is standing between Nigeria and greatness is leadership.

On Governance in Nigeria

Predominantly, we have been in transition from military to civilian and all the governments we have had are all transactional government. What we need is a transformational government. And I know that every Nigerian believes now that we need to transform this economy, because it’s an economy with so much promise of greatness. All the ingredients that is required for a great economy that serves the interest of the people is here, so what is standing between greatness and Nigeria is leadership. ADP is here to provide a credible alternative so as to create new path for prosperity, unity and pragmatic leadership for this country.

You were in the presidential race in 2019, are you putting modalities in place to win in 2023?

We are leaving no stone unturned in terms of mobilizing the youth to take their rightful place in the scheme of things in this country. The youth must wake up with believe and confidence in themselves that they possess the power to enforce democratic change in government. Without the youth it can never be done. If you remembered what happened during the Endsars protest, you would agree that yes, the youths possess that potentials, they have that potent force which can force a change and what was lacking is that they didn’t have leadership, that is focus, leadership that has political experience, leadership that can marshal potentials towards opportunities that would transform the country into greatness.

We have seen countries that don’t have up to 1/10 of what we have, that are being described as developed economies, simply because they were lucky to have the right leadership. As far as ADP is concerned, we believe that the most valuable, priceless asset that we have is human capital, which in this case are the youths. So we intend to massively invest in the youth, we intend to aggressively mobilize the youth to join the party to take their rightful place in the scheme of things.

View about APC Government

Nigerian economy today is underperforming at a rate you cannot imagine. We are supposed to be a trillion dollar economy in terms of GDP, we are above billions dollars economy. This economy grows at a faster rate than the biggest economy you can think of which is America. What determines the strength of the economy of a country is the value of the currency of the country. Simply put, productivity is key and you make an economy productive by growing the domestic activities. We have huge potentials in-term of agricultural production, we have potentials in-term of service industry. Look at African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement that has been put in place, Nigeria should be able to lead and transform the continent of Africa with that piece of legislation that we have signed into. But if care is not taken because of the weak infrastructure and policies, that we have, other countries in Africa may take advantage of our vulnerability.

Nigeria is a promise of greatness, leadership has been the problem but it’s not by wishful thinking. Leadership recruitment is vital and critical to the growth and development of Nigeria. We should begin to look at the people that can think out of the box. We need 21st century leaders, the next industrial revolution is going to be propelled by ICT. So modern leaders must be IT savvy. It should be a requirement for leadership going forward. Nigeria has huge potentials in terms of oil and gas, it is still the most viable energy source today and when you talk about gas, our comparative advantage is even bigger than that of the oil, we are number six as producers of crude oil, but when it come to gas we are pushing number three in the world.

Education and the health sectors must be developed as a matter of policy. If you want to bring down a country, attack its educational system. Today insecurity has not only affected our educational system, it has affected our capacity to produce food for our people. And if care is not taken we may experience food shortage in this country. For an economy that is yearning for foreign direct investment, we cannot afford that.

On Crude oil theft

NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari recently confirmed that Nigeria lost 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day, that may not be the official figure, the real figure may be more…I conducted the study of the off-stream, mid-stream and downstream infrastructures for NEITI in 2009 and we came up with findings that meters being used in this sector are substandard and in some places there are not even meters. If you have a government that is alive to address this issues, we would have saved millions of Naira. We won’t have business with borrowing from any International Finance Institution. We can only borrow because of business arrangement and not out of desperation. Corruption in the oil and gas sector must be tackled headlong.

On Insecurity

The insecurity in the land is due to bad leadership, no sincere action from those in authority. The president has not told us why he changed the service chiefs, He has rather rewarded them for failing the nation with ambassadorial positions. Nigerians elected president Buhari because he is an authority in the area of security. Why should we fall from fry pan to fire? Government is the one giving themselves bad name. Where is the impetus for the new service chiefs to perform when failure is being rewarded with highest honor. My suggestion to president Buhari is to save this country by engaging mercenaries to boost the morale of the armed forces. The insecurity situation is getting worse by the day.

On Amnesty for Bandits and kidnappers

You cannot give amnesty to people you don’t know, you give amnesty to people that are fighting a just cause. When we give amnesty to Niger-Delta militants, it was understandable, they were fighting economic injustice. You cannot give amnesty to armed robbers or criminals in the bush. In some cases we don’t know whether there are Nigerians or not. Should we give amnesty to foreigners? We must understand who they are and the cause they are fighting for before we can talk about amnesty.

On Electoral Reforms

I think they should ensure that the electoral law that is being amended gives Nigeria credible elections. If President Buhari can bequeath that to the country, he would have succeeded in writing his name in gold. The other area the government must rise to the occasion and resolve is that of insecurity. Whatever it will take, the president has it as a responsibility because he swore to protect Nigerians. He has the knowledge by virtue of his background as a professional Soldier, a Retired General, Former Head of State who has fought wars, he has no reason why he should not resolve the issue of insecurity in this country. The onus is on him and prosperity will not be kind to him if he fails to do that.