Transcorp Hilton Abuja, has won Booking.com’s Traveller Review Award 2022.

This award celebrates businesses that consistently exceeded travellers’ expectations, having earned great traveller reviews.

Speaking on the award, the managing director and chief executive of Transcorp Hotels, Mrs Dupe Olusola said: “we are honoured to receive this award which highlights Transcorp Hilton Abuja as consistently delivering quality experiences while navigating changing guest expectations during a pandemic.

“Our ability to evolve and adapt to changing guest preferences has been key to making our hotel a top destination for business and leisure travellers, as well as locals who want a luxurious hospitality experience. We remain committed to providing exceptional services across all our touch points,”

According to an Award letter signed by the president & chief executive officer of Booking.com, Glenn Fogel, the Dutch Online Travel agency said, it understood how difficult it is to exceed the expectations of travellers.

“We know that’s never easy – let alone amid a global pandemic. It takes a lot of hard work, vision, coordination, and attention to detail, and you’ve excelled,” said Fogel.

Transcorp Hotels Plc. has always maintained that its mission is to redefine hospitality standards in Africa and the company has been doing this through innovation and exceptional services as it creates value for its customers and other stakeholders.

