Transcorp Hotels Plc has reported a five per cent increase in profit after tax to N15.5 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, even as revenue fell by three per cent year on year.

The hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc said its unaudited results showed profit before tax rising marginally by 1 per cent to N22.5 billion, from N22.4 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Revenue declined to N69.5 billion from N71.3 billion in the first nine months of 2025, representing a three per cent year-on-year drop.

Despite the weaker top line, profit after tax increased to N15.5 billion from N14.8 billion, while profit before tax rose to N22.5 billion from N22.4 billion.

The company attributed the improved bottom line to cost discipline and better financial efficiency, which helped offset the decline in revenue.

Administrative expenses moderated by 2 per cent to N29.3 billion, from N29.9 billion in the prior period, reflecting continued cost optimisation.

Net finance cost fell sharply by 35 per cent to N1.5 billion from N2.3 billion, supporting profitability despite the revenue decline.

Total assets rose by 29 per cent to N206.8 billion, from N159.9 billion as of December 2025, while shareholders’ funds grew to N97.5 billion.

Transcorp Hotels said the results demonstrated its ability to sustain profitability and strengthen its balance sheet through disciplined execution, effective resource management and continued investment in hospitality services.

The performance comes amid a challenging operating environment, with the company’s earnings growth driven more by cost control and financing gains than by revenue expansion.