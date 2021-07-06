Transcorp Hotels Plc is set to host #TheAuraExperience at Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

Transcorp Hotels, which softly launched Aura earlier in the year, said in a statement that it is using the experiential event in Abuja to officially launch the digital hospitality platform, introducing the world to an app that connects them to unique accommodation, great food and experiences to treasure, in grand style and to suit budget.

‘#TheAuraExperience will have guests enjoy the different possibilities Aura brings over two days of curated experiences covering homes and hotels, food and restaurants as well as tours and different leisure activities.

“Our goal is to become the most important platform and ease to help people find the best place to stay on their travels and doing the things they love whilst creating memories,” said managing director/ chief executive officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc., Dupe Olusola.

“Aura is all about the experience of guests, regardless of the touchpoint, we will always make it top-notch. It starts from #TheAuraExperience happening on 8th July, which will be a microcosm of the everyday reality of the larger Aura community,” Olusola added.

According to her, apart from the guests invited to Abuja for #TheAuraExperience, others can stand a chance to attend the launch physically to stay at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja by downloading Aura by Transcorp Hotels on Google Play or iOS.