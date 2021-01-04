Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) Plc has joined the NSE-30 Index following the review of market indices by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The NSE on January 1, 2021, released its latest review of its annual full-year market index review with minor adjustments to most indices leading to the entry and exit of major companies, beginning from January 4, 2021, when the market opens.

NSE 30 index tracks the top 30 companies in terms of market capitalisation and liquidity. Transcorp is making an entry into the index, while Julius Berger Nigeria Plc takes the exit door.

According to a statement by the NSE, there are no changes in the composition of the NSE Consumer Goods, Banking, Industrial Goods, Corporate Governance, and Pension indexes, while in the insurance index, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc and African Alliance Insurance Plc are coming in, and Niger Insurance on its way out.

In the Oil & Gas Index, beginning from January 4, 2020 Eterna is coming in, and MRS leaving; while PZ Cussons is exiting the Lotus Islamic Index, with none being admitted.

The indices, the statement explained, were developed to allow investors follow market movements and properly manage investment portfolios. Designed using the market capitalisation methodology, the indices are rebalanced on a semi-annual basis on the first business day in January and in July.

Publication of the indices began with the NSE-30 in February 2009 with values available from January 1, 2007, followed on July 1, 2008, with the development of five sectoral indices with a base value of 1,000 points.

The sectoral indices, which comprised the top 15 most capitalised and liquid companies in the Insurance and Consumer Goods sectors; the top 10 most capitalised and liquid companies in the Banking and Industrial Goods sector; and the top seven most capitalised and liquid companies in the Oil & Gas sector, were designed to provide investable benchmarks to capture the performance of specific sectors.