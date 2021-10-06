The financial situation at Spanish side Barcelona may be much worse than first anticipated as it has been revealed the club still owe three different clubs money.

This summer, Lionel Messi ended his 21-year spell at the Camp Nou as his contract expired and Barca were unable to renew it due to his significant wages.

Messi offered to take a 50% pay cut so that he could remain at his boyhood club but La Liga rules meant that the deal couldn’t go ahead, nor could Barca afford it.

France 2018 World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann was also amongst a whole host of players shown the exit over the summer as Ronald Koeman’s side looked to cut down on their wage bill.

However, Marca revealed that they will need to continue cutting back as the club still owes £98million for signings that were completed as far back as four years ago.

Ajax are owed £40.8m, by Barca for the signings of Frenkie de Jong (£27.2m outstanding) and Sergino Dest (£13.6m outstanding).

The La Liga side also still owe Liverpool £11m for Phillipe Coutinho despite signing him in 2017.

Coutinho has struggled since leaving Anfield and was rumoured to be for sale this summer too due to his big salary.

Barcelona also still need to pay Serie A Juventus £33.2m for the signing of Bosnian central midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who only started six games last season.

The deal was organised as part of Juve’s signing of Arthur, but Barca have hardly benefitted from the deal as already Pjanic is out on loan at Besiktas despite having a £340m release clause inserted in his contract, indicating that the club had high expectations for him.