BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, has said the state has commenced the process of taking its transportation system from what is currently obtainable to multi modal means of transportation in the state.

Omotoso who spoke at the opening ceremony of the Year 2021 Lagos Traffic Radio General Staff Retreat with the theme: ‘Rekindling the Workforce for Effective Performance in the New Normal”, hinted that the state’s transportation sector is set to experience a transformation with massive projects, which the station should key into to enlighten and educate Lagos Residents.

According to him, the state government will soon take decisive steps on what will be done on the issue of motorcycle riders, popularly known as ‘Okada’ in the state.

He said, ”The menace of Okada riders have been of great concern to the state government, especially the increasing rate of crimes being perpetrated by some of the operators and the decisive steps will soon be taken to curb their excesses.

”Also the government is planning the procurement of seven new ferries to strengthen water transportation, so that when people have different alternatives that are safer and reliable, this menace of Okada will not only be a thing of the past, but also improve security of Lagosians”.

The commissioner lauded the management of Lagos Traffic Radio for putting together the retreat and urged the station to position itself in the direction of supporting government’s policies and programmes in the transportation sector, especially in its quest of achieving the intermodal transport system aimed at ensuring free flow of traffic within the metropolis.

Omotoso, who said Traffic Radio plays a key role in ensuring that the traffic management and transportation thrust of the THEMES agenda is achieved, noted that the state government has intensified efforts to deliver its intermodal transport system, with the ground breaking ceremony of the Red line rail project recently inaugurated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said, ”The Redline Rail Project which Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu did the ground breaking ceremony on Thursday will be delivered in the last quarter of next year and is expected to run from Agbado to Oyingbo, a span of thirty-seven kilometres with a target to convey one million passengers daily.

”The funding for the project is already sorted out, so nothing can hinder the delivery of the Red line project. Also the Blue line rail project from Marina to Mile 2 will be ready around the same time.”

Also speaking, the Chairman, House Committee on Information Strategy and Security, Engineer Setonji David said the Lagos State House of Assembly would continue to provide enabling laws to assist the Lagos State government to deliver an efficient intermodal Transportation system.

”As you know Lagos House of Assembly is the most active State Assembly in Nigeria and we are being headed by a man who will not rest until Lagosians get the dividends of democracy. So i can assure you that more projects are coming very soon”.

Earlier, the General Manager of Lagos Traffic Radio, Mr. Tayo Akanle explained that the 2021 general staff retreat was borne out of the need to consolidate on the 2020 management retreat which focused on exploring innovative ways of operations especially in the new normal and to pull together major challenges faced in the day to day running of the station and proffer lasting solution, invent new ways for effective and efficient performance in the new normal, fostering team work, competency and good working relationship.

The Traffic Radio boss said part of the expansion initiatives of the station is the recent launch of its Mobile Application, another interactive platform where traffic and other related information can be disseminated to Lagosians.