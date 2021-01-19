By TUNDE OGUNTOLA |

The Ministry of Transportation has announced readiness to partner with Joint Mobile Sanitation Agency of Nigeria (JOMSAN) to end extortion and multiple vehicular taxes imposed by agents alleged to be working with local governments areas on federal highways.

The minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, gave the assurance when the leadership of JOMSAN paid a courtesy visit to the ministry in Abuja yesterday.

Saraki who was represented by the director, Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration, Mrs Esther Ehigie, said the issue of extortion and double taxation on vehicles has raised serious concerns for the ministry.

While noting that there is a need for regulations, she disclosed that the ministry is currently working on a transformation programme that will help address issues of multiple taxations especially on vehicles transporting food products on federal highways.

According to her, “The issues are not new, the Ministry has been bombarded many times with complaints. In November, some people who are victims of extortion came here to complain. It is something the ministry is looking into.

“I want to let you know that the Ministry is working on it. Similar proposals have been coming in on how to curb the extortion on Federal Highways.

“There is a need for regulations. The minister is very concerned about this and other issues.

“The minister is coming up with a transformation programme because the road subsector, as you know is very important because it carries over 90 per cent of our movements.”