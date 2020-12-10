BY ANTHONY AWUNOR |

Four months after the federal government approved N10 billion to help road transportation survive the negative effects of COVID-19, members of Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association {PTONA} have appealed for an urgent disbursement of the fund in order to save their businesses from collapse.

PTONA has also called for an immediate reopening of the land borders closed by government about 15 months ago, even as they decried the unfair implementation of the COVID-19 protocol of 50 percent seating capacity which is biased against their branded inter-state buses on various routes nationwide.

This was contained in a communiqué issued by PTONA at the end of a two-day Annual General Meeting held recently in Lagos, which was anchored on the theme ‘Road Transportation and the Future of Nigeria Economy.’

The 2nd AGM had the representatives of the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemi Saraki; minister of State of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and many other personalities, as guests of honour.

Signed by the national president, Engr Isaac Uhunmwagho, and the secretary, Frank Nneji, PTONA appealed to the Inspector General of Police and the Chief of Army Staff to immediately remove all the numerous Police/Army checkpoints on the highways.

Such roadblocks, the statement said, have tripled journey time on various routes, thereby making road transportation a nightmare.

The public transport owners stated that with experts in transportation as resource persons, over 120 members participating in the summit, and about 10 bus makers exhibiting their vehicles, the forum provided a veritable platform for deliberating on the burning issues confronting the sector and making recommendations.

The association also called on the federal government to deploy technology in checking the illegal activities of smugglers on the nations land borders.

PTONA lamented that members were still reeling from the impact of COVID-19, stating that they are “panicking and agitating” that the N10 billion palliatives measure announced in August by the minister of state Ministry of Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, on behalf of the federal government, was yet to be disbursed to the transport owners.

The PTONA president, Uhunmwagho, had, in his welcome remarks on the first day, described transportation as the glue that sustains the economic activities of any country, while the Lagos Transportation Commissioner, Dr Fredrick Oladeinde, in a keynote address delivered on behalf of the governor, touched on the state’s current massive bus procurement and infrastructure development project.

Dr John Isemedes paper on the effect of continued closure of the land borders on the transport sector of the economy provoked a lot of lamentations by the affected transporters, just as the presentation by Alban Iqwe on government policies and programmes that place much emphasis on infrastructure, rather than on the people and the operators, was very thought-provoking.