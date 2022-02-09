Transtura, an e-hailing and shared-mobility company has acquired WazoMoney, a fintech startup which provides simplified payment solutions, in order to launch its marketplace and payment solutions for the transportation sector.

The strategic acquisition is aimed at redefining the mobility sector across the country through technological innovations so as to proffer sustainable solutions that address the issues affecting the growth of the transport industry.

Speaking on the successful acquisition of WazoMoney, the chief executive officer of Transtura, Vincent Adeoba said it reinforces the company’s commitment to drive unique digital innovations across the country’s financial and transportation ecosystems.

“Our vision is to become the most preferred everyday mobility super app across the Nigerian market, and the African continent, through the provision of innovative service offerings, ranging from digital payments, marketplace, shared mobility, amongst other related services.

“It is based on this desire to effect a change that we are building a platform that enables commuters, drivers, merchants, car owners and transport companies to make and receive payments for rides and travel services, purchase of motor parts, insurance coverage, car registration, documents renewal, car care, fueling and other needs through a marketplace and spend management solutions which will address some of the bottlenecks stiffening the advancement of the nation’s transportation sector,” he said.”

Development, the chief transformation officer for Transtura, Philips Olajide, stated that the recent acquisition would remodel the operations of both the finance and transportation sectors nationwide.

“For us at Transtura, we truly acknowledge the fact that Nigeria serves as a home of enormous opportunities designed to support ground-breaking technological solutions. This is because these innovations play an integral role in solving peculiar challenges which impact the country’s socio-economic standing. It is on this backdrop we, as a brand, seek to create unique solutions that address the myriads of problems plaguing the nation’s public transport sector with a special focus on marketplace, digital payments, intracity and intercity commuting,” he said.

