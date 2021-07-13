The former director-general of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Dr Muda Yusuf, has berated the action of officials of government of Benin Republic, who stopped 3,700Nigeria-bound trucks from passing through their border.

Yusuf described the action as a threat to economic integration in Africa.

LEADERSHIP reported on Monday that the government of Republic of Benin stopped Nigeria-bound trucks laden with transit goods from Cote d’ivoire, Ghana and Togo from passing through its border to Nigeria.

This development has left over 3,700 Nigeria-bound trucks laden with transit goods worth several billions of naira trapped between Ilakoji, a border between Ghana, Togo and Benin.

When contacted for the federal government’s reactions, to the development, an aide to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ifedayo Sayo, referred our reporter to the Nigeria Customs. When contacted, the national public relations officer, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Joseph Attah said the service cannot speak on trade policy in another country.

According to him, the Nigerian embassy in the mentioned countries should be contacted as they will do thorough investigation on the issue to come up with the true picture.

“The embassy in the aforementioned countries should be contacted for detailed and accurate information of the policy,” he said Service, who in turn declined comment as the agency could not comment on the matter.