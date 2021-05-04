ADVERTISEMENT

An author of multiple books including Nigerian Festivals, Tour of Duty, White Lagos and Nine Degrees North, his writings have featured in the World Daily Mirror (UK), Policy Journal (US), Africa Today (UK), Africa In Words (UK), LOJEL (Canada), the now defunct 234Next, The Sowetan (South Africa), among others. He is currently touring the rich culture and heritage of Osun State.

What is Travel Writing?

In simple terms, travel writing is the art of painting a destination with words; it is tapping into our senses to let readers or audiences get a sense of the place one is writing about, and why they should visit, if and when they can. It is reporting, journaling and providing useful travel information.

What are the inherent opportunities in Travel Writing?

Travel writing gives one the opportunity to travel widely, to see a world (near or distant) that most people will never be able to physically visit. It is quite a fun and fulfilling venture, even if stressful; and if properly done, it can be well paying.

How can people position themselves to benefit from these opportunities?

Positioning requires the intending travel writer to choose a niche they’d like to focus on and then specialize in that. Just like in other professions, not much will be gained by trying to master a range of subject or interests at once. For example, my area of interest as a travel writer is heritage, the arts and culture. All three intertwine and my travel writing allows me to write about them seamlessly.