The Umutu Bridge along Agbor-Abraka-Eku road in Ukwuani local government area of Delta State has collapsed.

The incident which left hundreds of motorists and travelers on the road stranded, occurred early yesterday.

The road links many communities in the state and connects the area with other parts of the country.

It collapsed when a trailer conveying a heavy duty bulldozer was passing through it on its way to Agbor.

Many stranded travelers were confused on the next step to take at the time of filing in this report.

The deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Ochor Christopher who represents Ukwuani Constituency, said the federal government had not given such an important road the desired attention.

He described the development as unfortunate and sympathized with the stranded motorists and passengers for the pains it might have caused them.

He said he had already contacted the commissioner in charge of urban and highways roads, Mr Neol Omodion, who promised to take necessary steps to address the situation.