By Our Correspondent

Showbiz impresario, George Omokehinde Peters advice young Nigerians hustling to travel abroad in search of greener pasture to think deeply before taking the leap.

“Travelling abroad does not define who you are,” said the CEO of Canada-based Prince George Entertainment Inc.

“Your greener pasture may as well be within your country where you presently live.”“

“Finding a greener pasture is not about migrating from your country to another country. It is not about the location, but the grace of God. While travelling abroad helps to rebrand sort of, discovering oneself should be the more important goal. Not everyone abroad is better off than some people in Nigeria anyway,” he added.

With what he has done with Prince George Entertainment, Peters is arguably one of the Nigerians abroad who are successfully integrated into the white man’s society. Not only is he one of the biggest showbiz promoters in Canada, but he also works professionally with Bell Canada, one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the North American country.

His achievement as he painstakingly pointed out is a process that took time: “I first travelled to the UK to study and two years later in 2005, I travelled to America where I spent another three years trying to develop my career in computer science. It was after then that I moved to Canada.”

Despite showbiz not being his main job, Peters has given a good account of himself as a show promoter over the years, having organised tours and staged concerts for the likes of Timaya, Wizkid, Olamide, Burnaboy and Flavour. Beside other A-list musicians like Falz, K1 D Ultimate and Pasuma, his clients also include wave-making comedians like Kenny Blaq, Akpororo, I go Dye and Bovi.

With the number of shows conceived, managed or staged over the years by Prince George Entertainment, its CEO is in a good position to talk about the Afrobeats in the country.

“Right now, I am only trying my best possible to put Afrobeats on the spot here in Canada with all our artistes. With time, it will come to stay finally and might become profitable,” Peters said.