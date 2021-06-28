The Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative (CAACASVI) and other civil society organisations have threatened to picket the office of the FCT Minister at the expiration of a 14-days ultimatum issued earlier.

Recall that the CSOs had earlier petitioned the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammed Bello, urging him to resolve the leadership crisis in the Federal Capital Development Administration (FCDA) and also appoint a director of treasury.

The executive director, CAACASVI, Comrade Olumiyiwa Onlede, who stated this after a meeting with coalition of CSOs on Monday in Abuja, said that seven days had elapsed from the 14-day ultimatum given to the minister.

He said mobilisation of like-minds and sister organisations has commenced to ensure successful picketing of the minister’s office to compel compliance.

Onlede said the group has also petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over the matter.

He said the petition was copied to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, and the FCT Minister himself, among other government officials.

According to him, “The office of the director of Treasury of FCTA has been vacant for no justifiable reasons in the past six months.

“This is a gross violation of the principle of corporate good governance in FCTA as the permanent secretary is simultaneously performing the function of director of Treasury, thereby making approvals and payments at the same time which means the permanent secretary approbate and reprobate at the same time.”

He added that the executive secretary in the FCTA reports directly to the minister without any input from the permanent secretary but that the laid down reporting line has since changed in the past six months.

He added: “Now FCDA files go to the permanent secretary from the minister, this is wrong.”

