By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has called on oil companies to see and treat their host communities as equal stakeholders in the success of their business ventures.

This is as it said it would institute a yearly Environmental Justice Awards in memory and honour of two renowned environmentalists, Kenule Saro-Wiwa and Oronto Natei Douglas.

ERA/FoEN acting executive director, Chima Williams, disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt while speaking at the Ken Saro-Wiwa 25th memorial environmental summit, with the theme: “25 Years After Ken Saro-Wiwa: The Nigerian Environment and Lessons Not Learnt.”

The summit was attended by the executive director, Health of the Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Rev. Nnimmo Bassey, executive director of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Akinbode Oluwafemi, amongst others.

Williams called on government and it's agencies to do away with the mutual suspicions that has pervaded over the years between the agencies that disallow for inter-agency collaboration on one hand and between them and the civil society and communities in the other hand.

He said: “We call on government and her agencies to do away with the mutual suspicions that has pervades over these years between the agencies that disallow for inter-agency collaboration on one hand and between them and the civil society and communities in the other hand.

“For the oil companies, they must see and treat their host communities as equal stakeholders in the success of their business ventures as that is the only way to engender mutual respect for each other, which will in turn create a conducive business environment for business sustainability.

“The civil society organizations and communities must engage government and her agencies in the stride to rescue our environment and citizens livelihoods and create a friendly atmosphere for citizens demands on their government and government’s reciprocity of listening and obeying her citizens. After all, the citizens are the employers of the government officials.”

The ERA/FoEN boss stated that to understand the Nigerian environment and lessons not learnt as it relates to the late Saro-Wiwa, the greatest legacy of the late foremost Ogoni environmentalist must be understood first.

Williams said: “To understand the Nigerian environment and lessons not learnt as it relates to the iconic personality of Ken Saro-Wiwa, we must first understand his greatest legacy.

“For us as environmentalists, the greatest of all the legacies left by Ken Saro-Wiwa was his passion in resistance to environmental injustice meted to his people, his challenge of the destruction of his people’s livelihood sources and the payment of the ultimate price for his belief and standing through for his people without compromise.”