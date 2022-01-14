The planned arraignment of a traditional ruler in Oyo State, Oba Solomon Akinola on terrorism charges, yesterday, suffered a setback at a Federal High Court in Abuja, as the case was stalled due to an objection to jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.

Though the Oba was not present in court to take his plea, three of his chiefs, Sunday Aderinto, 87 years; Samson Ogunmola, 76 years; and Timothy Adewale Aderinto, 71 years were brought to court under heavy police security.

However, shortly after the three chiefs were called to the dock, their counsel, Mr Jimoh Abdulsalam, raised an objection to the taking of their plea to the offences alleged to have been committed between May 10 and 21 last year.

He said his objection was based on the validity of the charges insisting that the three chiefs aged between 87 and 71 years are victims of land dispute between Oko and Aagba communities near Ogbomoso in Surulere local government area of Oyo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told the court that it is only the attorney general of the federation that can handle terrorism charges and expressed displeasure that police coloured a communal land dispute as terrorism act adding that the chiefs cannot take plea on terrorism charges.

The lawyer also challenged the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit adding that the chiefs who have spent 37 days in police detention were not properly before the court.

The problem was compounded by the inability of the prosecution to counter the oral objection of the defendants with any authority of the law.

Following the objection to the arraignment on jurisdiction, Justice Obiora Egwuatu directed the defence counsel to put his objection in writing and serve the same on the prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other chiefs billed for arraignment but said to be at large are Jimoh Asimiyu, Segun Gbadebo, Oluwole Ogundeji, Akintaro Matthew Piamo, Rafiu Ganiyu, Adejare Adeleru and Zacheus Adeleru.

Inspector general of police (IGP) filed the terrorism charges against them through an officer in the legal department of the Force Headquarters, Mr Orji Kalu.

The criminal charges among others indicated that the defendants while armed with dangerous weapons including cutlasses and knives allegedly conspired and invaded Aagba community in Oyo State and kidnapped three people in addition to inflicting various degrees of injuries on their victims.

Those said to have been kidnapped are Atanda Akinwale, Olayiwola Gbadebo and Olusola Agbebi contrary to section 1 (2) of the Terrorism Prevention Act 2013.

Also, they were accused of inflicting injuries on Muritala Alimi, Omilabu Oluwasegun and Mrs Rachel Bamidele.

The charges also indicated that four tyres of a Honda Pilot Jeep belonging to Baale of Aagba, Chief Adesola Ajiboye, a motorcycle worth N300, 000, a borehole, windscreen, pipes, a bulldozer and a farm were destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendants were further accused of stealing 15 bags of cement worth N450,000.

Meanwhile, Justice Egwuatu has fixed the matter for February 14 to take objection of the defendants to the charges.