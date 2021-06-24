Tax Appeal Tribunal, Abuja on Wednesday, ordered a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Joseph Daudu, SAN, to pay the sum of N248.5 million to Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS), being his tax assessments.

The sum which comprised N176,565,016.74 as value added tax (VAT) from 2010-2017 and N71,987,564.52 as withholding tax (WHT) from 2010-2017, formed the grand total.

The appellant, Daudu had challenged an alleged N1.2 billion tax error in his taxation allegedly carried out by FIRS, by filing an appeal before the Tribunal.

The Tribunal in addition made an order on the issue of Daudu’s residency in regards to his Personal Income Tax.

In the judgement, the Tribunal equally stated that the appellant was liable to interest on the judgement sum and interest at the prevailing Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rediscount rate from the date of judgement until judgement debt was liquidated.

Delivering the judgement, the tribunal chairman, Alice Iriogbe, said that the Tribunal formulated five issues in order to arrive at its decision.

Some of the issues as formulated by the Tribunal was whether or not the appellant as a legal practitioner, who did not deal in primary goods should be assessed on WHT.

Another issue was whether or not the Tribunal can validly make an order against Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), being not a party in the appeal.

Other issues as formulated by the Tribunal was whether or not the tribunal found anything against the respondent for collaborating with the EFCC in the course of its investigation to ascertain the appellant’s tax assessments.

Others are whether or not the tax assessments on the appellant had become final.

In providing answers to the issues formulated, the Tribunal ruled that the appellant in line with section 40 of the FIRS Act, 2019 that the appellant as a person and legal practitioner was deemed a legal entity was assessable and liable to pay WHT as he rendered, received services and paid remuneration to legal practitioners under him accordingly.

In response to the issue of the Tribunal making an order against EFCC, the Tribunal held that it found it unnecessary to make a pronouncement, being that the commission was not a party in the appeal.

The Tribunal however, stated that it found nothing wrong with the respondent collaborating with the EFCC and equally found nothing wrong in the invitation of the appellant to a tax audit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appellant dragged the FIRS before the Tribunal over an allegation of an error on assessments of his Withholding Tax (WHT), Personal Income Tax and Value Added Tax (VAT) for the period from 2010 to 2017.

Specifically, he expressed dissatisfaction with the decision to assess him with respect to WHT and VAT to the sum of N1.2billion. (NAN)