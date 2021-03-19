RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the December 5, 2020 Cross River North by-election Joe Agi SAN have urged the elections petitions tribunal holden at Calabar to void Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) votes in the Election where the PDP purportedly produced two candidates for the senatorial seat.

Agi and the APC, first and second petitioners had in suit EPT/CR/SEN/03/2020 urged the tribunal to declare all the votes cast for PDP in the election as wasted votes.

Agi had in an argument before the court stated that in the event where the tribunal agrees with his submissions, having come second in the polls he should be declared the lawful winner in the bye-election and no one else.

The petitioners however, closed their case yesterday after a protracted court session on Wednesday just as the APC candidate mounted the witness box at about 10 am to provide evidence in support of his

petition till some minutes to 5.pm

However, the three-man election petition tribunal led by Justice Yusuf Mohammad which lasted for over 6 hours with a 10 minutes break from 9.am to 5.pm taking the testimony from the prosecution witness PW2 just as the Tribunal failed to give a nod to the application to get a subpoenaed witness, listed as PW1, a local INEC staff for testimony.

However, Stephen Odey first Respondent, Jarigbe Agom Second respondent, Peoples Democratic Party PDP third respondent and the Independent Electoral Commission INEC fourth respondent, objected to the admissibility of the tendered INEC documents by the petitioner but alerted the court that they kept their reasons for the objection to be made known during the final address to the petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The respondents’ counsels during cross-examination of prosecution witness (PW2) stressed that he is didn’t challenge election result adding that what he has done was to make a case on point of law and facts that the PDP had no authentic candidate who stood for the contest that result in controversy as at the time that the December 5, 2020 took place.

In the words of Agi,“ The votes cast for the PDP were wasted because they had no known candidate and INEC in the publication of the final list of candidates of political parties to the election had no name on the space for the PDP. No political party can go into an election without a known candidate in Nigeria. That is why the APC lost Zamfara state to the PDP. In this case, the lawful thing to do in the light of the wasted votes on PDP is to declare me, being the first runner’s up as the winner. I urged the Tribunal to allow my petition.”

Counsel to the 1st respondent, Olabode Olanikpekun, SAN, during cross-examination brought out documents to let the tribunal know that the Petitioner- Agi had in the past been a Counsel to the 1st

respondents when Odey had a case with NIMASA wherein the 1st respondent was wrongfully dismissed on account of alleged fraud; That the same case has been cited in his current petition which suggests

that a counsel is using client information against him having been privileged to have it as a counsel.

In his reaction, Agi defended his petition stressing that in nowhere did he state in his said petition that Stephen Odey is not qualified to vie for the Senatorial election, stressing that he only established

the fact that the PDP had no candidate and in citing the case where he was counsel to Steven Odey adding that he only corrected the facts which the 1strespondent gave wrongfully.

The tribunal however charged counsel to the Ist respondent to stick to the petition for which he did and tried to make the petitioner give evidence that could contradict his exhibits.

While on the other hand, Counsels to the 2nd respondent, Mba Ukweni, SAN, and that of the 3rd Respondent, Emmanuel Enoidem, Esq, tried to establish their arguments that the petition was supposed to be a pre-election matter. He added that the petitioner not being a member of the PDP has no business to put up any challenge that could impinge on internal matter of the PDP since he isn’t a member of the PDP..

The petitioner however, stated that he acknowledges the infighting within the PDP and saw the opening for which he could explore in his favour.

In his words, Agi said, “My Lords, the crux of my case is that PDP had no known candidate. Till date their crisis is still on and the 4th respondent has so far issued certificate of return to two different

persons laying claims to an election they did not participate in all the process as it is lawfully expected”.

The petitioner subsequently closed their case and a member of petitioners’ legal team, Muhammad Shui’ebu stated that their case is base on documentary evidence and so far all the relevant documents

have been tendered and admitted by the tribunal.

However, with closure of petitioner’s case, the 1st respondent was to open his case immediately but respondent’s lead Counsel Olabode Olanikpekun, pleaded that his client and other witnesses be given time to enable them open his case.

The Election Petition Tribunal finally granted the respondent request and the matter was adjourned to March 24, 2021 for the 1strespondent to open his case.