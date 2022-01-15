Nigeria marks the Armed Forces Remembrance Day today, January 15, every year to commemorate the servicemen of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their huge sacrifices for the nation. It is also a day to honour veterans of World War I and II as well as the Nigerian Civil War. Many of them lost lives and limbs to protect the nation’s interests both at home and abroad.

Nigeria being a former British colony, Remembrance Day was formerly celebrated on November 11 as Poppy Day in honour of the end of World War 1. Upon the government’s victory over separatist Biafran troops on January 15, 1970, the holiday was moved from the calendar of the Commonwealth of Nations and was changed to January 15 in commemoration of the conclusion of the Nigerian Civil War.

Nigeria is marking this year’s celebration amid rising insecurity in the country, which has kept the troops fighting at the frontlines to rid the country of terrorists, especially in the North where Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and bandits are wreaking havoc on communities.

The Nigerian Armed Forces have dozens of ongoing military operations/exercises across the country to curtail the rising security challenges. At the present count, the military is undertaking operations in at least 33 states of the federation.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, this is an anomaly in peacetime Nigeria.

Sadly, the operations, whether at the service level or the Defence Headquarters level, have not achieved the desired results despite the huge resources in man and material expended.

While there is no official record of the actual servicemen killed in action trying to provide security for Nigerians, military widows continue to increase daily.

Due to the inadequacies of the police force, the military have increasing stepped in to help curtail internal security breaches.

At present, the Defence Headquarters-led operations include Operation Hadin Kai (formerly Operation Lafia Dole) in the North East, Operation Hadarin Daji in the North West, Operation Delta Safe, Operation Safe Haven, Operation Whirl Stroke, Operation Whirl Punch, Operation Thunder Strike in the North Central and environs while Operation Awatse is in the South West.

This is aside from the various military operations and exercises being carried out by the various services independently across the states.

The Army had in 2019 introduced Operations Positive Identity nationwide to check fleeing terrorists and other criminals.

The NAF on the other hand has conducted a series of solo operations such as Operation Gama Aiki and Green Sweep amongst others while the Nigerian Navy has Operation Tsare Teku amongst others.

All these military campaigns have helped to keep the outlaws at bay, even though the battle is not yet over.

The Defence Headquarters recently said that from May 20, 2021 to January 6, 2022, troops neutralised 1,910 criminal elements including terrorists, armed bandits, robbers and kidnappers across the country.

The acting director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Bernard Onyeuko, said troops also rescued 729 kidnapped victims across the country. This is in addition to scores of other terrorists and armed bandits killed during airstrikes within the period.

The troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 950 terrorists including their high-profile commanders and amirs, with 79 terrorists arrested and 113 kidnapped civilians rescued. Also, 24,059 terrorists and their families, comprising 5,326 males, 7,550 females and 11,183 children, surrendered to their troops in the North East in the period.

As the country marks the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, we call for the prompt payment of the pension arrears to retired military personnel. After staking their lives for their country, it is the least we can do for them.

Also, we call for improved welfare for the military at the battlefront. This newspaper commends the sacrifices of the troops in trying to defeat the twin enemies of the nation in bandits and Boko Haram insurgents. We believe the military can achieve total victory.

To achieve that, the military needs modern weapons to crush the enemy. President Muhammadu Buhari recently disclosed that the government had ordered more weapons. He also said substantial resources had also been devoted to procuring equipment for explosive ordnance disposal. This is commendable. It is up to the military authorities to apply these weapons in the best strategic manner to quicken the conclusion of the war on terror, so that the country can once against have peace.

And amid the rising calls for secession in the South East and South West, this newspaper calls on the government to do all within its powers to engage more with the people and try to assuage their pain points. Never again should the country experience another civil war.