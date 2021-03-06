In this piece, ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM and SAMUEL ABULUDE capture the life and time of late Sadiq Abubakar Daba and what his colleagues are saying

The death of former broadcaster cum actor, Sadiq Abubakar Daba, has continued to generate reactions with the movie and broadcast industry thrown into mourning.

The veteran actor who had been ill for some time died on Wednesday, March 3,2020 at about 8.30pm.

He was buried on Thursday March 4,2021 in Lagos. Since his death, colleagues from all walks of life have continued to shower him encomiums.

One of those is human right activist and a close friend of Sadiq, Dr Joe Odumakin, confirmed his death Wednesday. She said, “We have lost Sadiq. It is so painful because I spoke to him a few days ago when his wife became a permanent secretary. I called his number some hours ago but his son picked it. I told him to give the phone to his father but he told me that his father is gone.

“Sadiq’s wife explained that he had not been eating much and that as soon as they got to the hospital, they started conducting different tests on him including COVID-19. They put him on oxygen, but he died around 8:30 pm.”

The former broadcaster was diagnosed of leukaemia and prostate cancer after which he reached out to the public in October 2019 for financial assistance for his medical treatment and this got the attention of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, who announced he would take over the medical expenses of the actor.

The veteran later died at the age of 69 years.

Distinguished actor, Tony Akposheri said Sadiq Daba would be remembered for his voice and humility. The award winning actor of many decades said, “Another great legend has bitten the dust, travelled beyond. A broadcaster/actor who passed into people lots of knowledge in the industry. He will ever be remembered for his voice and humility.”

Popular actor, Saeed Mohammed, also known as Funky Mallam, said the veteran would be missed as he had left an indelible mark in the movie industry.

“The first time I had about the unfortunate death of the veteran, I was utterly disenchanted. Uncle Sadiq was like a father, he was full of life and honest in everything. Anytime I was with him, he never ceased to give me words of advice on how to conquer my fears and move ahead in life. I remember when we were on the set of OCTOBER 1, a movie produced by Kunle Afolayan, he said to me that, he’s so proud of me and he believed that I was going to break his record…and we both laughed. We are definitely going to miss him a lot. I pray he rests in peace, and I pray that God helps his family to overcome this great loss”, said Funky Mallam.

Actress and Vice President of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Queen Blessing Ebigieson, in paying her tribute said, “Uncle Sadiq Daba was one of Nollywood’s finest. When the news broke yesterday, 3 March 2021 that we lost him to the cold arms of death, the first thing I could say was, Ahh may his soul rest in peace …. Uncle Sadiq Daba, you came you saw and you conquered as an actor and broadcaster leaving indelible footprints in d sands of time. May your soul rest in peace…. He will for ever be remembered for the role he played in the creative sector. ”

For movie maker and actor, Uzee Usman (Uzee Concept), he stated that the veteran actor was just featured in one of his movies before his demise. He prayed God to rest his soul and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“It’s heart-breaking. I just worked with him on my latest film “Eagle Wings.” After the news broke Wednesday, I have been really feeling bad. Only God knows best. RIP sir.”

Mr Israel Kashim Audu, founder of Kaduna International Film Festival said, the veteran was full of life and dedicated to his craft urging the younger generation in the industry to emulate his dedication.

“Sadiq Daba, a man who had fought a good fight after suffering leukaemia and prostate cancer is gone. He was full of life, dedicated and committed to his work since he made waves in the 1980s on Nigerian television Authority (NTA). Indeed the media space and the Nigerian entertainment industry will miss him.

“He was a man for everybody ready to work with all and learn new things. Late Veteran Nollywood Sadiq featured in several TV series and movies with “Cock Crow At Dawn” and “OCTOBER 1” to mention a few. The movie industry will remember him for his great works.

“Grant eternal rest to him Oh Lord. Let light perpetual shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen,” said Audu.

Sadiq Baba although from Kano State, grew up in Sierra Leonne. There he attended primary school. He also attended St. Edward’s Secondary school there in Sierra Leonne. He returned to Nigeria when he was 15 years old and went to NTA/TV College. He had always had a thirst for knowledge and so he bagged so many degrees in several institutions including the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria where he got a degree in Mass Communication. He also went for many training tours in Germany. His love for media dated as far back as when he was a child. He always mimicked a newscaster before his camera.

Growing up Daba had always wanted to be a broadcaster. His dreams became reality when he auditioned for a role at Radio Television, Kaduna (RKTV). He worked as a news anchor, reporter and editor at RKTV, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) (formerly known as NTV) Sokoto, NTPC Lagos and NTA Lagos.