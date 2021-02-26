By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Since his passage on Sunday, February 21, 2021, eminent Nigerians, and socio- cultural groups have been paying tributes to the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo , Oba Sikiru Atanda Woleola Ilufemiloye Ii, who was the chairman, Igbomina Traditional Council in Kwara State. Oba Ilufemiloye died at about 11.30 pm on Sunday during a brief illness.

In a condolence message, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, commiserated with the state’s traditional institution and the people of Ajase-Ipo of Irepodun local government area on the death of Oba Woleola.

The governor in a statement issued by hiscChief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, he received the news of the passage of the Olupo with sadness and equanimity.

He added: “The Olupo was a great man, a lover of his people, and an inimitable king under whom his people and community blossomed. His disposition to peace, harmony and development explains the love and wide acceptance he enjoyed as a monarch.”

The Emir of Ilorin and chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari described the death of the Olupo as shocking, unfortunate and surprising.

Sulu- Gambari noted that the late monarch did his best for the people of Ajase-Ipo, Igbominaland, Kwara State and humanity at large during his lifetime.

The emir stated this in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Mallam AbdulAzeez Arowona.

“We shall miss his sterling qualities of unity, peace and tranquility which he was known for in the State Council of Chiefs’ Assembly,” Sulu-Gambari said.

Also paying his last respect to the deceased, former Senate president, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, described the demise of the Olupo as a sad and painful loss.

In a condolence message signed by his press officer on local matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Saraki described the late Olupo as a bridge-builder and an icon of peace who preached and worked for harmonious relationship between his people and other communities in the state and beyond.

Saraki also commiserated with all sons and daughters of Ajase-Ipo and urged them to be consoled by the fact that the late monarch lived a good and fulfilled life..

For his part, former governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, described the Olupo’s demise as a “painful personal loss” owing to his relationship with the late monarch and his ancestral links to Ajase-Ipo.

Recalling his association with the late Olupo, the former governor described him as a committed monarch who deeply loved Ajase-Ipo and continuously advocated for his people.

Ahmed commiserated with the late monarch’s family, people of Ajase-Ipo and the Igbomina-Ekiti kingdom over the ” loss” of a respected and admired traditional leader. He prayed Allah to forgiven Oba Woleola’s earthly infractions, grant him Aljanah Firdaus and uphold the Igbomina to cope with this great tragedy.

The national president of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), Alhaji Aliyu Otta Uthman, also commiserated with the entire people of Igbomina land, especially those of Ajase-Ipo, on the demise of the Olupo.

Uthman, in a statement signed by the union’s national publicity secretary, Abubakar Imam, described the death of the monarch as an irreparable loss to the people of Ajase-Ipo, Igbominaland and Kwara State at large in view of his pacific dispositions and general contributions to the progress of the state

In its own condolence message, the Igbomina Professionals Association (IPA) described the demise of Olupo of Ajase-Ipo as very painful and a sad loss to the Ajase-Ipo community and the Igbominaland as a whole.

In a condolence message jointly signed by its president and publicity secrerary, Barrister Bayo Atoyebi and Mr. Kunle Akogun, respectively, the association lamented that the death of the first class monarch, has robbed Igbominaland of a true bridge builder and passionate lover of his people.

The vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, also commiserated with the people of Ajase-Ipo and the entire Igbominaland on the demise of the Olupo.

In a condolence message signed by the university’s director of corporate affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, the VC described the death of the monarch at this time when his fatherly counsel is most needed, as very sad and shocking.

Abdulkareem said the deceased was a passionate lover of his community and Igbominaland as well as a committed bridge builder across the length and breadth of Kwara State.

The VC said that the 12-year reign of Oba Woleola witnessed tremendous community development and peaceful coexistence among the indigenes of the town and Igbominaland in general.