By Longtong Yakubu, Kano

Triclycles riders in Kano state yesterday refused to operate in the state leaving commuters to trek long distances to their places of work and businesses.

Their refusal to work is said to be over alleged tax payment of N100 per day by the state government through its revenue agencies.

Speaking to Leadership in a telephone interview, the union leader of the Kano state Tricycle Operators, Sani Sa’idu Dankoli explained that his members are protesting the payment of tax of which the notice was short before enforcement.

According to him, “we were supposed to have started paying the tax in 2020 but we pleaded with the government to start with the payment of registration and tracking of which we paid the sum of N8000.

Now this notice of tax payment was short and the awareness is not

enough for all our members to know about it but already enforcement

has started. Though the directives of the protest didn’t come from the Union but some group of persons who were seen distributing papers our people on Junctions.”

While pleading with his members to resume work on order to reduce the

suffering of residents, Dankoli, however noted that, the union has pleaded with the Kano State Road and Transport Agency as well as the Revenue Agency to give them two weeks to sensitize their members more on the issue, stressing that the government has promised to make discount for those who will pay their tax yearly, quarterly or twice in a

year.