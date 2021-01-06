A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced a 35-year-old tricyclist, Abdullahi Ibrahim, to two months in a correctional centre for stealing 30 pieces of textile materials worth N120,000.

Ibrahim was convicted on one-count charge of theft.

The Magistrate, Mr Farouk Ibrahim, sentenced the defendant after he pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing.

The Magistrate held that the convict should serve out his term without an option of fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Muhammad Bichi, told the court that Hajara Isa and Hafsat Rabe, jointly reported the case at Fagge Police Division Kano, on Dec.12.

Bichi said the defendant tried to steal the materials from the complainants who boarded his tricycle.

“He tried to escape with the materials after the complainants had alighted from his tricycle but was stopped by some passersby,” said Bichi.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 286 of the Penal Code. (NAN)