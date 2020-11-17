The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said it troops deployed for Operation ACCORD arrested 10 suspected bandits with 88 livestock, kill three and recovered arms and ammunitions in Katsina State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said troops on 15 November 2020 while on night patrol at Yar Tasha village made contact with armed bandits and engaged them in firefight.

He said during the encounter, 3 armed bandits were neutralised, 3 AK-47 rifles recovered while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

In another development, he said based on credible intelligence on movement of bandits, troops conducted fighting patrol to Natsinta and Dawanna villages in Jibia local government area along Katsina-Jibia road.

“In the course of operation, 10 suspected bandits migrating with rustled livestock were arrested.

Upon interrogation, suspects claimed they migrated from Zurmi local government area of Zamfara State

to Niger Republic. Suspects were arrested with 88 cows and unconfirmed

number of sheep,” he said.