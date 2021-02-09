BY HEMBADOON ORSAR |

Troops of Operations Whirl Stroke have arrested 10 suspected criminals in connection with the crises that rocked Ibilla and Ukpa communities of Oju local government area of Benue during the delineation exercise and recovered 16 riffles alongside other ammunition.

Our Correspondent gathered that National Population Commission (NPC) officials arrived the area to carry out the delineation exercise when some members of the two communities took up arms against each other and started shooting sporadically in all directions which led to the destruction of several houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also gathered that the joint military troops of OPWS and that of the 72 Battalion were immediately deployed to the area and in the process, 10 suspects were arrested, and 16 firearms and 59 rounds of ammunition were recovered from them.

A source from one of the warring communities who spoke to newsmen on the condition of anonymity, said the arrival of the joint military troops to Ibilla and Ukpa communities brought the situation under control.

He further said that the joint troops carried out a two day cordon and search operations to be able to arrest more culprits.

According to him, on the first day that the army arrived at the areas, they arrested nine people, recovered nine firearms, 59 ammunitions, eight cutlasses, two axes, nine handsets and one Volkswagen car.