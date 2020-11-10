The Defence Headquarters has said troops of Operation ACCORD has arrested two suspected gun runners at Tangaza Town while acting on credible intelligence.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said the suspects, Abubakar Mohammed from Bodinga Local Government Area and Ansi Usman Janare from Gohono village of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State were arrested on November 8, 2020.

He listed items recovered from the duo to include one Light Machine Gun, 4 AK47 rifle magazines, 586 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 100 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and one motorcycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the suspects are currently in custody for further action. In another development on same day, troops following credible intelligence that bandits were operating at Fegi Baza village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State swiftly mobilized to the area and neutralized two of the bandits and recovered one motorcycle, 4 magazines and 2 cell phones.

Major General Enenche also said troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI DAJI deployed at Dan-Ali village arrested one suspected bandits’ collaborator named Jamilu Usman at Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He said the suspect is currently in custody for necessary action.