Nigerian Troops have arrested an Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), logistic supplier and an errand boy to a notorious logistic commander, Modu Sulum, recently killed by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

Advertisements





LEADERSHIP reports that troops from FOB Ngamdi, led by the acting commander 154 Taskforce Batallion, Major DY Chiwar, in conjunction with local vigilantes traced and arrested the suspects at Benisheikh Market.

The errand boy, Wida Kachalla, is a native of Murguba settlement, an ISWAP-Boko Haram enclave. LEADERSHIP gathered that at the point of arrest, Kachalla, succeeded in chewing his GSM SIM cards, but his two mobile phones with IMM were recovered by the troops.

Our correspondent gathered that recently the troops have intercepted communication and couriers of terrorists in their various channels and routes and the suspect chewing his sim cards made no difference as they have already gathered major data for intelligence.

Items recovered from the suspect include a bag of flour, cartons of biscuits, crates of evaporated milk, crates of soft drinks, cartons of anti-grass chemical, packet of bicycle spooks, among others.

Advertisements

LEADERSHIP recalls that fighter aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday eliminated scores of ISWAP-Boko Haram terrorists including their commanders in Lamboa in Kaga local government area of Borno State.

The multiple airstrikes might have also killed the notorious ISWAP logistic commander, Modu Sullum.

Modu Sulum was responsible for the destructions of power transmission towers at Malanari along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway and attacks on travellers in Auno and Jakana axis.